Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 185,400 Bankrate Inc (RATE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Bankrate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 192.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 311,850 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 637.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 242,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 103,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bankrate during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) opened at 9.65 on Friday. Bankrate Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s market cap is $848.60 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Bankrate had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm earned $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bankrate Inc will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RATE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bankrate in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bankrate in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Bankrate in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other news, CFO Steven Barnhart sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $122,998.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Gilmartin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bankrate Company Profile

Bankrate, Inc (Bankrate) is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories.

