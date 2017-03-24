Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 1,369.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 319,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 297,919 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 231.9% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) opened at 12.82 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Rambus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-new-stake-in-rambus-inc-rmbs.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $124,539.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,359.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Shrigley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,665 shares of company stock worth $294,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.