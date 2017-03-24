Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mercury General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,892,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,788,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,760,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 25.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 285,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) opened at 58.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $64.52.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business earned $768.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post $2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 188.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Mercury General news, VP Allan Lubitz sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $159,079.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Graves sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $523,320.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $836,790.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $855,680. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

