Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,191 UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 699,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in UFP Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in UFP Technologies by 420,000.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) opened at 25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.52. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

