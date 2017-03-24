Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 189,615 Layne Christensen Company (LAYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Layne Christensen Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Layne Christensen Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) opened at 7.85 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $155.47 million. Layne Christensen Company has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Layne Christensen Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Layne Christensen Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Layne Christensen Company

Layne Christensen Company (Layne) is a water management, construction and drilling company. The Company provides drilling solutions for water management, mineral services and specialty drilling needs. The Company operates through four segments: Water Resources, Inliner, Heavy Civil and Mineral Services.

