Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in BankUnited (BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of BankUnited as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $177,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $274,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 35.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm earned $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.98 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 19.37%. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. FIG Partners began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC raised BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In related news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $39,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,704.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 2,226,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $83,751,825.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,495,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,487,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,240,217 shares of company stock valued at $84,316,474. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

