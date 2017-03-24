Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Heartland Financial USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) opened at 47.80 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. FBR & Co started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John W. Cox, Jr. sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $113,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Horstmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks.

