Russell Greenberg Sells 15,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) opened at 36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.59. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.17 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 804,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $7,476,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,218,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,327,000 after buying an additional 98,661 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance-related products. It operates in two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. Under its European Operations, the Company produces and distributes fragrance products primarily under license agreements with brand owners and its prestige brands include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

