Rsj Investments Sicav A.S. Purchases 160,000 Shares of MYnd Analytics Inc (MYAN) Stock

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYAN) major shareholder Rsj Investments Sicav A.S. acquired 160,000 shares of MYnd Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYAN) opened at 7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company’s market capitalization is $16.56 million. MYnd Analytics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MYnd Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

MYnd Analytics Company Profile

MYnd Analytics, Inc, formerly CNS Response, Inc, is a predictive analytics company. The Company has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health, and provide personalized care to patients. The Company provides objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other non-psychotic disorders.

