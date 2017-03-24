Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail Plc (NASDAQ:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Royal Mail Plc (NASDAQ:ROYMY) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Royal Mail Plc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Mail Plc (ROYMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/royal-mail-plc-roymy-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.