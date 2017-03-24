Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 545 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.41) to GBX 545 ($6.73) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMG. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Royal Mail PLC from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 513 ($6.34) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on Royal Mail PLC from GBX 559 ($6.90) to GBX 481 ($5.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.55 ($5.76).

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) traded up 0.33% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 419.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,541 shares. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 397.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 549.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 457.05. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.19 billion.

Royal Mail PLC Company Profile

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce Worldwide.

