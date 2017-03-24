Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBS. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.90) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.15 ($2.88).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 239.80 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 148.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 260.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 56.61 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.58.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($86,698.78).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

