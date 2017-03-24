Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY) to Sector Perform

Tullow Oil Plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Tullow Oil Plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) traded up 0.78% on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,257 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Tullow Oil Plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock’s market cap is $2.35 billion.

