Royal Bank of Canada Increases Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Price Target to C$30.00

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.75 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$25.74 to C$23.65 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.02.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) traded up 0.59% on Friday, hitting $24.02. 33,216 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.25 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

In other Endeavour Mining Corp news, insider Ota Hally sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$30,500.00.

Endeavour Mining Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has an exploration portfolio in regions of Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ghana with a land package totaling approximately 5,080 square kilometers. Its properties include Agbaou Gold Mine, Nzema Gold Mine, Tabakoto Gold Mine and Hounde Project.

