Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) traded up 0.862% on Thursday, hitting $14.625. 1,378,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rowan Companies PLC has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.735 and a beta of 1.68.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company earned $351.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.71 million. Rowan Companies PLC had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rowan Companies PLC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

