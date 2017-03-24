Roth Capital Comments on Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (GOLF)

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report released on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst D. King now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson set a $23.00 price objective on Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Golfsmith International Holdings from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Forward View began coverage on Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golfsmith International Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 17.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 481.35. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000.

