Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IRIDEX Co. (IRIX)

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for IRIDEX in a report released on Tuesday. Roth Capital analyst C. Lewis now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IRIDEX’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) opened at 12.92 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company’s market capitalization is $148.88 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

In other news, insider Romeo R. Dizon sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $36,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $227,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

