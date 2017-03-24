Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,206 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $17.53 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a provider of an integrated power and propulsion solutions. The Company operates through two divisions: Aerospace, which includes civil and defense businesses, and Land & Sea, which includes power systems, marine and nuclear businesses. Its civil aerospace business is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

