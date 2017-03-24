Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Receives GBX 683.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 685.63 ($8.47).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.93) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 710 ($8.77) to GBX 770 ($9.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.16) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938 ($2,393.48). Also, insider Frank Chapman purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £3,959.98 ($4,890.68). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $854,075.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) opened at 762.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 739.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 715.56. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 588.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 875.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 14.02 billion.
About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a provider of an integrated power and propulsion solutions. The Company operates through two divisions: Aerospace, which includes civil and defense businesses, and Land & Sea, which includes power systems, marine and nuclear businesses. Its civil aerospace business is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
