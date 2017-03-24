Roger Maddock Buys 1,600,000 Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Roger Maddock bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($59,281.22).

Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) opened at 2.3277 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.53. The company’s market cap is GBX 12.47 million. Audioboom Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.75 and a one year high of GBX 3.60.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.11) target price on shares of Audioboom Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Audioboom Group PLC Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

