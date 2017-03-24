Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Receives $98.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Collins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Rockwell Collins in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rockwell Collins in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 97.29 on Tuesday. Rockwell Collins has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In other news, CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $150,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $1,863,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,890 shares of company stock worth $6,880,521. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 1.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 95,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

