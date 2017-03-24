Robinson PLC (LON:RBN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) opened at 133.50 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 21.89 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.74. Robinson PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 105.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 180.00.

WARNING: “Robinson PLC (RBN) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/robinson-plc-rbn-rating-reiterated-by-finncap.html.

Robinson PLC Company Profile

Robinson plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing plastic and paperboard packaging. The Company provides packaging solutions that specialize in injection, blow and stretch-blow molded plastic, and rigid paperboard. It serves the food, drink, toiletries, cosmetic and household markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.