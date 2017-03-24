Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on FMC Corp (FMC)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of FMC Corp from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FMC Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of FMC Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.12.

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) opened at 61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. FMC Corp had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $865.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. FMC Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Corp during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Corp during the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FMC Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

