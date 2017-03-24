Robert (Bob) Fox, Jr. Sells 465,657 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Robert (Bob) Fox, Jr. sold 465,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $12,409,759.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) opened at 27.65 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Fox Factory Holding Corp had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company earned $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 12.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Fox Factory Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

