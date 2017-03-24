RMP Energy Inc (RMP) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on shares of RMP Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMP Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.23.

Shares of RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 132,187 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company’s market cap is $98.13 million. RMP Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

RMP Energy Company Profile

RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.

