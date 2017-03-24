RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) opened at 22.25 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business earned $271.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Barclays PLC set a $23.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nomura started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company owns approximately 130 hotels with over 20,900 rooms, located in approximately 20 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in a mortgage loan secured by a hotel.

