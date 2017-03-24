RLI Corp. (RLI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RLI Corp. were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,616,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 189,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,637,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,881,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 944,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,591,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 439,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 31.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) opened at 58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.46.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.22%. RLI Corp.’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. RLI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RLI Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of RLI Corp. in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $62,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Corp. Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company operates through three segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment consists of general liability, personal umbrella, transportation, executive products and commercial umbrella coverages, as well as package business and other specialty coverages.

