River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 40,600 Take Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Take Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Take Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) opened at 57.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.63 and a beta of 0.86. Take Two Interactive Software Inc has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Take Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take Two Interactive Software Inc will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take Two Interactive Software from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on Take Two Interactive Software from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $28,042.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,721.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

