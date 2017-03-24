River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,135.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 308.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) opened at 22.80 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business earned $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.33 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 831,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $18,629,679.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,830.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 257,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $5,760,358.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,009 shares of company stock valued at $31,696,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

