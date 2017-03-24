River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1,927,000 in Pandora Media Inc (P)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,860 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Pandora Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,532 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,625 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $18,979,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 48.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 972,363 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 315,888 shares during the period.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) opened at 11.52 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm’s market cap is $2.71 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on P shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.83 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,230.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,188.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,963 shares of company stock worth $1,177,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

