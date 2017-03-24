River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1,405,000 in USG Co. (USG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in USG by 4.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in USG by 200.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in USG by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in USG during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in USG by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) opened at 33.32 on Friday. USG Co. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. USG had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business earned $734 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. USG’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USG Co. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USG. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on USG from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on USG from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of USG in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of USG in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

In other news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,411.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

