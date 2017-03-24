River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 17,340 Global Payments Inc (GPN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.9% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) opened at 78.94 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company earned $817.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post $3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/river-mercantile-asset-management-llp-acquires-shares-of-17340-global-payments-inc-gpn.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Global Payments from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,539.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,460,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,658. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.