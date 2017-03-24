Richard Brezski Sells 10,000 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,947.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) opened at 85.20 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.01. InterDigital had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company has designed and developed a range of technologies that are used in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including second generation (2G), third generation (3G), fourth generation (4G) and IEEE 802 related products and networks.

