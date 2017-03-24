Richard A. Edlin Buys 6,000 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Richard A. Edlin purchased 6,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $87.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 345.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 769,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,318,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the period.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).

