RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) opened at 0.8169 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $8.05 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ricebran-technologies-ribt-downgraded-by-maxim-group-to-hold.html.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a human food ingredient, functional food ingredient, packaged functional food and animal nutrition company. The Company is focused on processing and marketing of nutrient dense products derived from raw rice, an underutilized by-product of the rice milling industry. The Company has two operating segments.

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.