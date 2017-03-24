Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) traded down 1.94% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 70,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.37. Rice Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Rice Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.67% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm earned $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rice Midstream Partners will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 78.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

