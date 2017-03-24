Rice Energy Inc (RICE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rice Energy Inc (NYSE:RICE) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Rice Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 price objective on Rice Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Rice Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Rice Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) traded up 2.45% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,063 shares. Rice Energy has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.34 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Share Andrew L. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the fourth quarter worth $636,230,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after buying an additional 1,373,499 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,209,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,014,000 after buying an additional 301,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,747,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,997,000 after buying an additional 571,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

