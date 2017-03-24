Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (RHNO) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Shares of Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:RHNO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $5.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:RHNO) traded up 4.40% on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares. Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company’s market cap is $43.68 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP is an energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. The Company produces, processes and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the United States.

