RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) opened at 1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s market cap is $14.14 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/rf-industries-ltd-rfil-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-on-april-15th-2.html.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.