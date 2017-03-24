RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) opened at 1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock’s market cap is $14.14 million. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

