Research Analysts Set Expectations for Carmanah Technologies Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CMH)

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carmanah Technologies Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Carmanah Technologies Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) opened at 3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Carmanah Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 million and a P/E ratio of 21.93.

About Carmanah Technologies Corp

Carmanah Technologies Corp is engaged in the business of developing and distributing renewable technologies, including solar-power light emitting diode (LED) lighting, and solar powered systems and equipment. The Company’s segments are Signals, Illumination and Power. The Signals segment offers products for traffic, marine, airfield ground lighting, aviation/obstruction and offshore verticals.

