Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perry Ellis International, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (PERY)

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Perry Ellis International in a research report issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the firm will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Perry Ellis International’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Perry Ellis International had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business earned $204 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) traded down 1.107% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.995. 52,404 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $314.74 million. Perry Ellis International has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

