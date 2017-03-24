Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.96% of Stoneridge worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) opened at 18.08 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $503.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.07 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-1500-shares-of-stoneridge-inc-sri.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $739,029.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,277.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.