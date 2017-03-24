Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Trex Company worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Trex Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Trex Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Trex Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 123,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) opened at 69.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Trex Company had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 65.45%. The company earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trex Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trex Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trex Company from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBR & Co raised their price objective on Trex Company from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Trex Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trex Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $306,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,632.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,423 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

