Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Ariad Pharmaceuticals worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARIA. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,126,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,490,000 after buying an additional 2,922,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 51,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) opened at 23.99 on Friday. Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/renaissance-technologies-llc-reduces-position-in-ariad-pharmaceuticals-inc-aria.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ariad Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Ariad Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann lowered Ariad Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Ariad Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

In other news, VP Daniel M. Bollag sold 32,000 shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $760,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,187.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ariad Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.