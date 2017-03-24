Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.34% of DSP Group worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in DSP Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in DSP Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) opened at 11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.97. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. DSP Group had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company earned $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

DSP Group, Inc is a provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. The Company delivers semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs and enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to develop products.

