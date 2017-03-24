Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9,588,000 Position in Syneron Medical Ltd. (ELOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneron Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELOS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Syneron Medical worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drill Craig A raised its stake in Syneron Medical by 962.5% in the third quarter. Drill Craig A now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,540,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Syneron Medical by 25.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,414,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 691,378 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in Syneron Medical by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syneron Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Syneron Medical by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneron Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELOS) opened at 10.70 on Friday. Syneron Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2140.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneron Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Syneron Medical Company Profile

Syneron Medical Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture, research, development, marketing and sale of equipment for the aesthetic medical industry and systems for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other qualified practitioners. The Company designs, develops and markets aesthetic medical products based on its various technologies, including Electro-Optical Synergy (ELOS) technology, which uses the synergy between electrical energy, including radiofrequency (RF) energy, and optical energy to provide aesthetic medical treatments.

