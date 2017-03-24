Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 134,300 EPR Properties (EPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of EPR Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in EPR Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 224,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,615,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 73.22 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.48. The business earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. FBR & Co set a $80.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Silvers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,443,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 13,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $1,018,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,150. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment portfolio includes entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Company’s Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

