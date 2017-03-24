Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,468,099 Shares of Noble Co. (NE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) by 941.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Noble worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Noble by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,033,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 1,690,357 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) opened at 5.83 on Friday. Noble Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $410 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Co. will post ($1.32) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/renaissance-technologies-llc-acquires-1468099-shares-of-noble-co-ne.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Noble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.