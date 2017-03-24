Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) opened at 79.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post $5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

